The husband and wife team of Adam and Aimee Sheetz of Cleveland Heights were the winners of the 5K male and female division at the B’nai B’rith Health Run July 23.
Adam Sheetz, 34, crossed the finish line at 20:12.8, while Aimee Sheetz, 35, came in at 21:29.3, placing fourth overall.
The race attracted 106 registrants, Dr. Bradley Cohn, assistant race director, told the Cleveland Jewish News. He attributed the race’s continued success to Robert Grossman, race director since 1987.
“He’s been selfless in doing this,” Cohn said. “He starts planning the next race the afternoon this race is over.”
The race started on Saybrook Road and concluded at the Walter Stinson Park gazebo in University Heights with 1-mile run/walkers and 5K runners who placed first, second and third in several categories taking home plaques.
Following Adam Sheetz in the 5K male division were James Buie, 34, in 20:27.9, and Richard Jones, 57, in 20:34.2, while Cordelia Springstubb and Zoe Springstubb came in second and third, respectively, in the female division at 22:16.3 and 22:39.4.
Trevor Kerschevich, 64, in 6:25.3 and Elizabeth Bosley, 8, in 8:56.4 were the top overall 1-mile run/walk male and female finishers. Bill Robb, 60, finished second in the 1-mile run/walk male in 7:19.5 and Nino Monaco, 71, was third at 8:06.9. Hailey Kim, 6, finished second in 11:40.7 and Dahlia Harris, 53, finished third in 17:07.7 in the female division.
All participants received a tie-dyed T-shirt honoring deceased members of the community Morrie Zryl and Cole Zelwin, on each sleeve, water and water bottles provided by Cleveland Water and granola bars and bananas to refuel after the race. Zryl, a former movie theater operator, died in 2019. Cole, a fifth grader at Orchard Middle School in Solon, died in May at age 11.