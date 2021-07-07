The regional director of the Anti-Defamation League is praising the mayor of Sheffield Lake following the June 29 retirement of that city’s police chief, who placed a small sign that said “Ku Klux Klan” on the back of a police raincoat – leaving it for a Black officer to find.
Andrew Campo, the Sheffield Lake police chief, retired June 29, immediately after being placed on paid administrative leave by Mayor Dennis Bring.
“Placing a piece of paper with ‘Ku Klux Klan’ on a Black officer’s raincoat is atrocious and racist,” James Pasch, regional director of the ADL, wrote in a July 2 text to the Cleveland Jewish News. “We commend Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring for taking immediate action, and we hope the police chief uses this time for serious learning and reflection.”
The June 25 exchange, which was recorded on videotape, shows the Black officer laughing after he found the sign.
On June 29, George E. Gerken, a lawyer for the Ohio Benevolent Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, filed a public records request for the videotape and for sections of Sheffield Lake’s sexual harassment and discrimination policy.
That day, Bring placed Chief Andrew Campo on paid administrative leave “pending an investigation into the events which took place June 25, 2021, within the Sheffield Lake Police Department.
Campo submitted his resignation in writing to Tammy Smith, the city finance director, and copied the correspondence to the mayor.
Campo had been with the department for nearly 33 years.
He graduated from Lorain public schools and attended Cuyahoga Community College’s Basic Police Academy, according to his application to become a Sheffield Lake patrolman June 3, 1988. He had previously worked jobs in security for Drug Mart in Medina and as a store detective at Alt-Service Rental in Lorain.
He was hired as a patrolman July 5, 1988. Campo was promoted to sergeant June 24, 1994, to captain Oct. 1, 2001 and to chief May 14, 2013.
Campo had a discipline record at the department.
On Aug. 5, 1991, Campo was given a six-day suspension and forfeited six vacation days in lieu of it by then-Police Chief Thomas W. Schmidt. On Oct. 6, 1992, Campo was suspended for five days without pay by Schmidt.
As captain, he was suspended for two days Sept. 30, 2003, by then-Police Chief Larry Shepherd, for “unauthorized use of city property under your control and issuance coupled with your cooperation.”