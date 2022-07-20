Swastikas that were drawn into the exterior dust of windows at a vacant storefront at Sheffield Crossing shopping center in Sheffield Village in May were cleaned after a Cleveland Jewish News reporter informed the owner of the building of their presence.
Phillips Edison & Company of Cincinnati released the following statement July 19 after being contacted company about the swastikas.
“We are grateful to have been made aware of the hateful imagery that was drawn into a window at Sheffield Crossing, and we immediately sent a team member to remove it,” the statement reads. “The window in question has since been cleaned. We abhor and reject antisemitism and sincerely regret that this had gone unnoticed. We commit to more closely monitor in the future, and where appropriate will work with local authorities to determine if further action can or should be taken.”
University Heights resident Adam Cusner noticed the images May 25 at the shopping center in Lorain County. They appeared to have been drawn into the dust using a finger.
Cusner said he placed an anonymous call to the Sheffield Village Police Department about the images, which he also photographed at the time.
Sheffield Village Police Lt. Aaron Bober told the CJN July 19 that the dispatcher at the police department recalls taking a call, but there is no record that the department sent an officer to the scene.
“I would imagine the property manager would have been contacted,” said Bober, adding that there’s a for rent sign with a telephone number. “Knock on wood, we don’t have much vandalism or hate groups.”
More than a month later, on July 14, Cusner returned to Sheffield Crossing on Detroit Road, and noticed that the images were still there in the storefront at 5239 Detroit Road that had last been occupied by a CVS Pharmacy.
“It would almost be as simple as taking a Bounty paper towel and wiping it off,” Cusner told the CJN July 18. “I didn’t feel personally threatened. … From my perspective, it’s just standard iconography that is revolting to many. Obviously, it was put there for a purpose, and that was to broadcast a certain message of hate. I just find that local townships should take the effort to clean up that location in order to ensure a harmonious environment for all.”