Jennifer Sherman, daughter of Beachwood nurse Aliza Sherman, met with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Aug. 2 at their London, Ohio, office, following a June 17 letter from Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams asking for the bureau’s help in Sherman’s murder and two other cold cases. The letter was sent to Ohio BCI Agent Supervisor Roger Davis.
Aliza Sherman, a 53-year-old Cleveland Clinic in-vitro fertilization nurse, was stabbed 11 times on March 24, 2013, as she went to meet her divorce lawyer at his office at 75 Erieview Plaza in downtown Cleveland. She died from her injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland later that day. Her killer has never been identified.
“I felt it was really important to go in person and see it with my own eyes, and to also have a face-to-face meeting with the team that is going to be taking over the case,” Sherman told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 6. “In general, meeting in person is always best, if possible. It was just fascinating to see all of the different labs and things they could do with technology and testing. They seem very organized and have different departments that all seem to work together, which is key.”
Documentation and evidence from the three cases were provided to BCI for evaluation and assistance in solving them. They will conduct interviews, re-examine physical evidence and documents related to each case, after which the material will be shared with its entire team.
Even with this development, Sherman said she doesn’t think she’ll ever really get closure when it comes to the loss of her mother.
“I don’t like the word closure, she’ll never be able to be brought back,” she said. “The massive void that I experience every single day without her here with us physically will never really be filled. But, I do think it will be helpful to get some answers and ultimately hopefully hold someone accountable because that is what she deserves.”
And as her family moves forward with the investigation, Sherman said the main goal has always been justice. But, she also hopes to continue channeling her loss to bring about meaningful change.
“My mom’s biggest thing in life was to leave the world and the people you come across better than how you found them,” she said. “So, I would hope that this investigation and our Justice for Aliza movement leads to improving the experience for other victims and their families in the future so that they don’t have to advocate so hard for a more efficient system to be put in place.”
Sherman said she also hopes to realize a dream of her mother’s – to write a book based on her experiences to empower other women and promote safety.
“That’s always been the underlying goal,” she said. “My mom had hopes of writing a book, telling her story and the things she learned throughout her journey to make it better for other women going through that experience. I hope to finish that project in the future.”
The other two cases are the 2014 Stephen Halton case, an anesthesia tech at Cleveland Clinic killed at a Regional Transit Authority stop near Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland, and the 2016 Ryan Dixon case, a 22-year-old from Middleburg Heights, who was shot inside his car on Griswold Avenue in Cleveland. No suspects have been identified.