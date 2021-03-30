Marking the eighth anniversary of her stabbing outside of 75 Erieview Plaza in downtown Cleveland, Beachwood nurse Aliza Sherman’s family and friends recalled her impact and kindness toward all who knew her at a combination in-person and virtual vigil on March 24.
Jennifer Rivchun, Sherman’s daughter, addressed more than 60 people tuned in to remember the 53-year-old Cleveland Clinic in-vitro fertilization nurse, who died at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland on March 24, 2013.
“Since the day I found out what happened to my mom, I always said I was going to come down here, no matter what and no matter how long it takes until we see justice,” Rivchun said. “Other than an unexpected pandemic getting in the way of that last year, we’re going to be here and we’ll stand here.”
Reflecting on the years that have passed since her mother’s death, Rivchun said there is always a focus on justice. But two more words also come to mind – kindness and safety.
“Whether you knew (my mother) personally or not, she was a firm believer of spreading kindness to everyone and she did an amazing job of it,” she said. “I truly believe her legacy of spreading kindness carries on through her children and friends. And with this past year and the pandemic, I just think it’s more important than ever for all of us to be kind to each other and spread kindness in memory of my mom.”
Touching on safety, Rivchun expressed concern Clevelanders and visitors alike continue to visit downtown, with an unsolved murder still hanging over everyone’s heads.
“Everyone that comes downtown should be concerned to walk these streets, knowing eight years later a killer still walks free, someone who was able to brutally murder another in broad daylight and get away with it,” she said.
Jan Lash, Sherman’s best friend, read a poem in memory of her late friend. Two more speakers also addressed the attendees, one identified just as Amy, an in-vitro patient of Sherman’s. Because of Sherman’s care, she now has a 9-year-old son.
“These are the people your mother helped when she was away from home, and I was one of those people,” Amy said. “My little testament just turned 9 years old this year. She wanted to meet him but never got to. So, I just want to say thank you to your whole family for sharing this light.”
The other speaker was a private investigator the family hired to look into the case, Ken Brennan. He addressed viewers and reporters, giving his opinion on the case and what he’s found. He focused on the realities of solving murder cases, noting it’s never like it is on TV.
“I can understand the levels of despair, anger and frustration that you’re all feeling, especially Jennifer, of course, without any kind of resolution or justice in Aliza’s case,” he said. “I’m sure you all know that real life and real tragedies aren’t like the movies or TV where within an hour the case is solved, the guilty guy is arrested and sentenced. A lot of the time, it doesn’t happen like that – it’s a marathon, not a sprint. I understand it is very difficult and that it is not easy to accept.”
After lighting some candles, Rivchun said, “My grandmother, her mother, just passed away this June. So, we sure hope that they’re together finally and watching over us, and pulling whatever strings they can to make justice happen.”