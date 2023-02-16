Sherry Gavanditti has joined the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company as a staff reporter.
Gavanditti, 60, has an extensive background as a freelance reporter and photographer for other local publications and The Association Press. She also has worked as a writer, photographer and public relations media specialist for Menorah Park in Beachwood and as a freelance photographer and public relations consultant for clients across the United States.
“Sherry is well-known throughout the community and has developed many relationships over the years, which will prove to be beneficial for our readers and the entire community, Editor Bob Jacob said. “She is a talented writer and photographer, and our readers will truly appreciate becoming engaged and connected to the stories she will be sharing with them.”
Gavanditti lives in Bedford with her husband, Ken. They have two adult children.
She enjoys kayaking, hiking, e-biking, poetry, photography and watching her grandson play sports.