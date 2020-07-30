Menorah Park and Montefiore, both in Beachwood, announced the top 10 Shining Star CLE 2020 finalists for the Sept. 13 event which will be broadcast live due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following students will compete for college scholarships with the top four ranging from $1,000 to $10,000: Daniel Blum, Mayfield High School, musical theatre, Cuyahoga County; Jacob Canedy, Buckeye Senior Highschool, R&B and soul, Medina County; Livy Douglas, Medina County, musical theatre, Medina County; Elena Flauto, Hathaway Brown School, blues, Cuyahoga County; Kate Liang, Aurora High School, blues, Portage County; Julia Elizabeth Mullin, St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, musical theater, Summit County; Ethan Peterson, Chardon High School, musical theater, Geauga County; Kennedy Smith, Andrews Osborne Academy, R&B and soul, Lake County; Hannah Tramonte, Highland High School, musical theater, Medina County; and Calista Zajac, Magnificat High School, musical theater, Cuyahoga County.
“We are thrilled with not only the talent of these students but the representation across ethnicity, geography and music genre covering the Northeast Ohio area,” Debbie Rothschild, vice president of Menorah Park Foundation said in a statement to the Cleveland Jewish News.
The Shining Star CLE 2020 Virtual Finals Performance & Competition will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13. The broadcast can be accessed at shiningstarcle.org.
Judges include: Jim Brickman, pianist and songwriter; Rashad Chambers, president of Esquire Entertainment and Tony nominated Broadway producer; Telly Leung, actor, singer and songwriter; Trisha O’Brien, contemporary jazz singer; Carl Topilow, founder of Cleveland Pops Orchestra; and Gina Vernaci, president and CEO of Playhouse Square.
The audience will vote along with the judges to determine the order of the final four winners.
The Cleveland Jewish News is a media sponsor of the event.