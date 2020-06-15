Shining Star CLE 2020 will be a 90-minute Zoom event at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications are open for the fourth annual event that raises funds to support memory care services and programs offered by Montefiore Memory Care, which will bec ome an affiliate of Menorah Park.
The music competition is accepting video auditions from high school students from Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties until July 1. All participants must have a 2021-24 high school graduation date. Students can submit their video audition to shiningstarcle.org.
The top 10 finalists will compete for the top four spots to win $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 scholarships. Judges made up of musical professionals, along with everyone watching the virtual show, can vote for their favorite performer from the top four finalists. A bonus prize of $2,500 will be awarded to the high school music department of the first-place winner.
“We know we’ve changed the lives of many students who have been accepted into top music schools or other schools of their choosing and credit Shining Star CLE in part for their success,” said Kenny Koblitz, co-chair of Shining Star CLE 2020. “It’s an incredible opportunity for self-growth and each student will be mentored and coached by our new artistic director Connor O’Brian, who is an amazingly talented singer and performer himself. We always see tremendous growth with each student – they really blossom and grow as performers.”
The Cleveland Jewish News is a sponsor of the event.