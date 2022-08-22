Menorah Park is gearing up to return to an in-person event for its 2022 Shining Star CLE solo signing competition on Sept. 11 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre in downtown Cleveland.
The last two years have been held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Shining Star CLE artistic director Connor Bogart O’Brien is excited for a return to form, he told the Cleveland Jewish News. This will be Bogart O’Brien’s third year as artistic director for the competition, which both raises money to support memory care services and programs offered by Menorah Park, and also awards scholarships to high school performers that place in its top four.
The first-place winner will receive $10,000 and a chance to perform with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra at Severance Music Center. The first runner-up receives $5,000; second runner-up receives $2,500; and the third runner-up receives $1,000. A bonus prize of $2,500 will be awarded to the high school music department of the winner.
The 10 finalists competing are Emelia Aceto of Highland High School; Fiona Coughlin of Firestone CLC; Alexandra Newman of Western Reserve Academy; Nick Peterseim of Brunswick High School; Lauren Ravas of Beaumont School; Lindsey Ross of Hudson High School; Leah Spacek of Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School; Hannah Tramonte of Highland High School; Lila Wagner-Gleeson of Theodore Roosevelt High School; and Khoury Ward of Mentor High School. Anaya Yadati of Hathaway Brown School and Kayla Haskins of Avon Lake High School are the alternates.
“I felt like it was never going to happen in a way,” Bogart O’Brien said. “But it is so thrilling. It feels like we’re coming home. The differences between the show virtually and live are tremendous. It’s like two different planets. So, I had to start my plans over from scratch. But for students to be able to finish their act and hear applause, that is what the show was always meant to be.”
At the show, celebrity judges will select the top four finalists, and along with audience input, will vote for their favorite performer. This year’s judges are first-time judge and Los Angeles-based Antonia Bennett, daughter of singer Tony Bennett; five-time judge Rashad V. Chambers, president of Esquire Entertainment and Tony Award-nominated producer of “Aint Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations”; first-time judge and Orange native Ben Fankhauser, Broadway star known for his role as Davey in “The Newsies”; six-time judge Carl Topilow, music director and conductor of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra; and three-time judge Gina Vernaci, president and CEO of Playhouse Square. Antonia Bennett will also perform as part of the programming.
“(Preparing for the event) has really been so awesome,” said Jane Furth, director of annual campaign and outreach at Menorah Park Foundation. It will be her first Shining Star CLE event in the role. “What has been fun for me is watching the auditions. When we got to see the top 25 get down to the 10 finalists, it was so exciting to see the energy. The talent was unbelievable. It is an honor and privilege to work with the team and put this all together.”
Bogart O’Brien said, “Usually as the event gets closer, parents, friends and board members ask me who I want to win. I don’t care who wins, I just want someone to. They’re all so good. Honestly, I love finding these quiet, hidden and unsung talented kids and bringing them as far as I can. I love taking those diamonds in the rough and pushing for a positive experience. Even if they don’t move forward, I want them to be excited to come back next year.”
