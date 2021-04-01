Menorah Park in Beachwood is seeking local high school students to audition for its Shining Star CLE 2021 singing competition for a chance to win a college scholarship.

High school students graduating between 2022 and 2025 from Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties are eligible to participate in the fifth rendition of the event.

To audition, students must submit a three-minute maximum video of their performance of a song of their choosing to shiningstarcle.org until 11:59 p.m. June 13. Piano accompaniment, personal instrument usage or a capella are welcome. If selected to move on, students will participate in virtual live auditions. Those students selected to move on to the final round will perform in the virtual finals performance and competition livestreamed and open to the public at 7 p.m. Aug. 29.

Contestants will receive mentoring from Shining Star CLE artistic director Connor Bogart O’Brien and be judged by music and theater professionals.

The first-place winner will receive a $10,000 college scholarship, $2,500 for their high school music department and the ability to perform with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra. The second-place winner will be given a $5,000 college scholarship, third-place winner a $2,500 college scholarship and fourth-place winner a $1,000 college scholarship.

The competition will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing, to protect the students’ safety.

While it serves as an opportunity for high schoolers to win college scholarships, Shining Star CLE also raises money and awareness of Menorah Park’s memory care services and programs.

For more information, visit shiningstarcle.org or contact Renee Greller, Menorah Park Foundation planned giving and special events director, at 216-839-6623 or email rgreller@menorahpark.org.

The Cleveland Jewish News is a media sponsor of the event.