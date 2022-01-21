Shirley Smith, a former Ohio State senator, recently announced her candidacy for Cuyahoga County Executive.
Smith, a senator from 2007 to 2014, who hasn’t made an official announcement, would join Chris Ronayne, former president of University Circle Inc., as the Democratic Party candidates.
Warrensville Heights Mayor Bradley D. Sellers and Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell both withdrew from the Democratic Party primary.
Smith also ran for the county’s top seat in 2014, falling to Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish in the primary. Budish announced in November he would not seek a third term.
Smith lost in last year’s special primary for the 11th Congressional District seat to replace Marcia Fudge was appointed by President Joe Biden to be secretary of U.S. Housing and Urban Development.
Lee Weingart, a former county commissioner, is running unopposed on the Republican slate.