With five other successful Netflix specials under her belt, Los Angeles-based comedian Iliza Shlesinger will record her sixth special with the online streaming service on July 23 at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace in downtown Cleveland as part of her “Back in Action” comedy tour.
Along with her comedy specials, Shlesinger has starred in multiple movies, including Netflix’s “Good on Paper”, which she also wrote, and “Spenser Confidential,” starring alongside Mark Wahlberg. She’s also written two books, “All Things Aside,” set to release this fall, and “Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity,” which came out in 2017. She also co-authored the “Don’t Panic Pantry” cookbook during the COVID-19 lockdown with her husband, chef Noah Galuten. It will be released in 2023. Shlesinger also hosts a podcast, “Ask Iliza Anything.”
Starting her career in 2008 as a winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” the first and only woman to win the title, Shlesinger told the Cleveland Jewish News being a comedian was something she was born to do.
“And then through influences in your life, enough people laugh at the things you’re saying,” she said. “As a comedian, you’re naturally hyper critical of the way things are, and of society, other people and yourself, and hopefully, you’re funny enough in those criticisms.”
Born in New York City and raised in a Jewish family that moved to Dallas when she was a baby, she said a large part of being a comedian, and being Jewish, is asking questions.
“We’re the only religion that has a whole holiday that centers around asking questions,” she said, referring to Passover. “So, I think there is a reason why so many Jewish people are in comedy because there is a degree of scrutiny involved and a need to always question why things are the way they are.”
That ability to question things out loud in a room full of strangers, but strangers all there for the same purpose, is her favorite part of the job, Shlesinger said.
“It’s the best job in the world,” she said. “There is nothing like connecting with a room full of strangers and making everyone feel seen, while not knowing them personally.”
Ensuring she has an inclusive comedy routine is important, Shlesinger said. While each of her specials has touched on different topics over the years, one thing remains the same - “it’s an ever-evolving commentary on the human condition.”
“Particularly as of the last few years, it’s less political and more social, and more about saying the thing that people didn’t realize they could say or tapping into the thing that people are feeling,” she said, noting that it’s “no coincidence” that of all the times she comes to Ohio is while lawmakers enact strict restrictions on abortions. “I’m coming now following one of the strictest abortion bans in our country.”
With all of the hot topics to choose from, Shlesinger said she believes this is “the best special” she’s ever written.
“It’s very funny, but it’s also a critique on the way women are treated, while still being hyper-inclusive of the men who have attended shows and are our friends,” she said. “It’s just me holding up a mirror and calling BS like I always have. No matter who you are, I think everyone leaves this hour feeling expressed, seen and, more importantly, entertained. A lot of people leave with their faces hurting, which is what we want.”
And that’s why Shlesinger said she was excited to record the special in Cleveland - not only because it is a large metropolitan city, but because it has a “nice, diverse mixture” of citizens. She explained her sets cater to a large swath of people, both conservative and liberal.
“Although Ohio is in the Midwest, Cleveland has a good blend of people,” she said. “You don’t want a homogeneous one in your crowd.”
Following the birth of her child, Sierra Mae, born earlier this year, Shlesinger said there is a lot to look forward to in her career and personal life.
“If you’re lucky, as a comic, you get to tour as much as you want,” she said, adding she’s looking forward to her second Asia tour later this year and the release of “All Things Aside” in the fall. “I’ll also watch my little girl turn one next year. I’m very much looking forward to that too, probably more than anything.”