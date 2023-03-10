Patricia A. Shlonsky, partner-in-charge, and group leader of the employee benefits practice and tax practice at Ulmer & Berne LLP in Cleveland, and Taras “Terry” Szmagala, Jr., executive vice president and chief legal officer at Eaton, have been named as the 2023 ORT Ohio Jurisprudence Award honorees.
Presented annually to individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to the legal profession, the awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m. June 28 at the Union Club in Cleveland.
“This year’s awards recognize attorneys Patty Shlonsky and Terry Szmagala for their legal skills, leadership abilities and for their long-standing commitment to the community,” ORT America, Ohio Region president Todd Gurney said in a news release. “They have risen to the heights of professional excellence, demonstrate a passion for the enhancement of their profession and established themselves as role models for their peers and for members of their community.”
According to the release, the Jurisprudence Award recognizes individuals whose professional and personal lives have substantially improved the quality of life for their fellow citizens, created role models for others to emulate, and established new directions for their profession and community. The award was established in 1996.
This year’s event co-chairs are Shawna L. Rosner of Direct Recruiters, Inc. Legal Solutions Group; Jill G. Okun of Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP; and Kenneth B. Liffman of McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA. The steering committee is made up of Kevin S. Adelstein, Gary Desberg, Danielle Garson, Adam Glassman, Jason Hochman, Todd Gurney, Suellen Kadis, Greg Marcus, Michael Perlmuter and Niki Schaefer.
Publisher’s note: Kevin S. Adelstein is publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. Greg Marcus is a member of the CJPC Board of Directors. Kenneth B. Liffman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.