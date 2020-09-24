Dr. Jonathan Shoag recently became a member of the University Hospitals Department of Urology team.
Shoag, who specializes in bladder, kidney, prostate and urological cancers, has offices at both the UH Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland and the UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, according to a news release.
He grew up in Beachwood, where he attended then-Solomon Schechter Day School and Fuchs Mizrachi School.
For his undergraduate education, he attended the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where he graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with honors in biology.
He earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School in Boston, where he also graduated magna cum laude with honors. Shoag then went to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell, where he completed a general surgery internship, urology residency, urologic oncology fellowship and his master’s degree.
Shoag’s research focuses on prostate cancer diagnostics, biology and drug discovery. His published articles detailing his research appear in the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Clinical Oncology, JAMA Oncology, Nature Communications, Molecular Cell and Cancer Cell. A Damon Runyon Physician Scientist Training Award and numerous other grants currently fund his research.
Shoag is a member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood. He and his wife have three children who attend Fuchs Mizrachi School.