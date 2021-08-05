Shontel Brown credits Jewish voters, particularly in Beachwood, with helping her to defeat Nina Turner and other candidates Aug. 3 to be the Democratic nominee for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District.
Thirteen Democratic and two Republican candidates were vying for the seat left vacant when Democrat Marcia Fudge was appointed by President Joe Biden to be secretary of U.S. Housing and Urban Development. The district includes parts of Cuyahoga and Summit counties from Cleveland to Akron, and includes heavily Jewish suburbs of Beachwood, Cleveland Heights and University Heights.
Brown garnered 37,666 votes, or 50.4%, to Turner’s 33,420 votes, or 44.1%. In Cuyahoga County, Brown received 34,509 votes and Turner got 30,209. In Summit County, Turner received 3,211 votes and Brown got 3,157 votes.
Laverne Gore won the Republican nomination with 3,927 votes, or 74%, while Felicia Washington Ross got 1,372 votes, or 25%.
Brown and Gore will vie for the seat Nov. 2 in the general election.
Brown told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 4 the Jewish community’s support played “a significant role” in her victory, showing up in large numbers to support her.
She specifically pointed to Beachwood as crucial to her win, noting that while she does not currently represent the city in her role as a Cuyahoga County Council member, having such a politically active community, with what she said is the highest voter turnout in the county, on her side was important.
According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website, approximately 32% of Beachwood residents voted in the primary, nearly double the 17% that voted in the county.
“I am very fortunate to have their support,” she said.
During her #OH11 victory speech, @ShontelMBrown thanks “my Jewish brothers and sisters” and expresses support for the U.S. Israel relationship. pic.twitter.com/tPvIKDPBFp— Jewish Insider (@J_Insider) August 4, 2021
Brown said that the “clear contrast” specifically between her and Turner on Israel was crucial. She said she is “much more aligned with my Jewish brothers and sisters” due to her support for Israel and U.S. support of the country’s security.
Brown told the CJN her experiences in Israel during a 2018 trip molded her views of the country and the importance of the relationship between Israel and the United States. She said she saw the vulnerability of a country surrounded by threats to its existence which made her all the more supportive of the Iron Dome and other means by which the U.S. has helped Israel protect itself from attack.
The primary had been increasingly contentious, with money coming in from outside the state and pitting more progressive and more moderate branches of the Democratic party against each other.
Turner alluded to the influence of outside funding in a tweet the morning of Aug. 4, “We couldn’t overcome the influence of dark money, but we left our mark on OH11 and this nation.”
Looking ahead, Brown said her longstanding relationships with Democratic leadership will help obtain support for the 11th District through federal funding and programs such as pending infrastructure legislation.
“We are in a prime position to really capitalize on what’s in our lifetime investments from the administration,” she said.
For Brown, the issue is about all of the community partnering to help each other and her working to represent everyone’s interests and needs, she said.
“Whether you live in the Jewish community, the Black community regardless of your faith, gender, ethnicity, it’s about addition, coming together unifying, so that we can be able to do what’s best for all the people that are trusting you to make decisions on their behalf,” she said.
Turner conceded to Brown at 10:10 p.m. Aug. 3, nearly 40 minutes after Brown was declared the winner and alluded in her concession statement to Moses being able to see the promised land of Israel, but not being allowed by God to enter.
“Tonight, my friends, we have looked across at the promised land. But for this campaign, on this night, we will not cross the river. Tonight, our justice journey continues. And I am proud to continue that journey with each and every one of you.”
Turner’s press secretary Marisa Nahem told the CJN Aug. 4 Turner was unavailable for comment.