With everything from restaurant dining rooms to tattoo parlors closed due to COVID-19 precautions, there’s an amalgamation of businesses experiencing these government mandates that’s being hit hard: shopping centers.
Ezra Stark, COO of Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, was sick of watching local businesses at the company’s two propertis, Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere and Crocker Park in Westlake, struggle to the point of closing their doors without any way to help them.
“I can tell you everybody’s hurting,” Stark said. “I can tell you that volume is down because people aren’t leaving their homes.”
Sick of seeing his tenants face financial downfall, Stark is taking a stand by working alongside Ohio Gov. DeWine; Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati; and Tom McGee, CEO of the International Council of Shopping Centers, to present economic alternatives to President Donald Trump.
“What we’re trying to do is introduce some comprehensive debt reform so that we are enabled to actually really help the tenants, because we as landlords are super handcuffed to and want to help the tenants,” Stark said. “I’m not concerned about Crocker and Eton at all in terms of existential; what we were talking about was local restaurants and tenants who might not survive it without this comprehensive debt reform.”
To help the tenants, Stark Enterprises is working to do additional marketing promotions, extensive cleaning at all its properties and allowing stores and retailers to have flexible operating hours to try to minimize their overhead with labor.
“We’re trying to find creative ways to help the retailers to the greatest extent,” Stark said. “As soon as we are able to hopefully get whatever relief on the debt side, we’ll be the first one in line to help alleviate the rent component to our tenants.”
No matter what happens to the tenants, Eatn and Crocker Park will not see a shut down.
“Our company is well-capitalized and all our properties are individual,” Stark said. “Those properties are not at all in danger of shutting down. Some of the tenants could go bankrupt, no question they will, but the properties themselves are two of the best properties, if not the two best properties positioned in our market in Northeast Ohio.”
Mitchell Schneider, president of First Interstate Properties in Lyndhurst, sent the following statement regarding Legacy Village in Lyndhurst in response to a Cleveland Jewish News query:
“We believe that Governor DeWine is making sound conservative decisions mandating the closure of many businesses, urging people to avoid gatherings of more than 10, and encouraging people to stay home as the best approach to saving lives. Ohioans are listening and of course, this has reduced activity in all retail environments. Consumers are not out and many businesses are taking precautions to protect employees and customers alike.
“Many stores at Legacy Village have announced closings for a two week period, others have dramatically reduced hours, and we anticipate that more will temporarily close the longer this situation exists. Like other business owners, the ownership team at Legacy Village is placing our first priority on the health and well-being of our staff and customers. We will see what kind of actions the federal and state governments put in place and begin to assess intermediate and long term implications in the weeks and months ahead. Right now, we are hopeful that the current shut down in activity will result in a return to normalcy sooner rather than later.”