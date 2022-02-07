Beachwood City Council unanimously appointed Danielle Shoykhet Feb. 7 to fill the vacancy created when Justin Berns was elected mayor in the Nov. 2 election. She will serve until Dec. 31, 2023.
Shoykhet, who was not present at the council meeting, was one of 12 people interviewed by city council in executive session. She had previously answered questions in writing as well.
“I want to serve on Beachwood city council at this time to proudly represent the second largest demographic in Beachwood; millennials,” Shoykhet wrote. “City council is currently lacking this female perspective.”
Shoykhet, 40, wrote said that she would run for the position if appointed to city council.
She is a senior manager in global merchant services at American Express. She previously worked as a business development officer for UPS Capital, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Shoykhet, who has lived in Beachwood since 2010, earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and holds an American Express & Harvard Certificate in Leadership Excellence, according to her LinkedIn profile.
She wrote that she would listen to concerns from residents and use different approaches to resolving them.
“I have a proven track record, both personally and professionally, of bringing a diverse group of people together for the application of creative problem solving and critical thinking,” she wrote.
Her top three goals are economic development, public safety and citizen engagement, Shoyhekt wrote.
Among those interviewed was George Carr, who ran unsuccessfully for one of three council seats open in November. He finished with 1,663 votes, or 16.44%, while Joshua Mintz who opted not to run for re-election to the Beachwood School Board, finished third with 1,663 votes, or 16.75%.
Council member Barbara Bellin-Janovitz welcomed Shoykhet to council and acknowledged Carr.
Janovitz said she wanted to “let him know how much I and I think the others really appreciate the effort and the courage that it took you to run.”
Council president Alec Isaacson said at the meeting, “We spent hours, hours discussing this and, frankly, we almost deadlocked. But as we’ve all seen elsewhere in our country, deadlocks get you nowhere. Nothing gets done. And then emotions start to run hot. Beachwood cannot afford any of that from its leadership.
“So we on council led. We built a consensus and we came together,” he said.
Twelve candidates were interviewed in executive session Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.
There were 16 candidates initially: Ali Amini, Alexander Cohen, Dr. Howard Darvin, Steven E. Eisenberg, Alan L. Erenrich, Jen Ferns, Maggie Keenan, Anthony Hill-McShepard, Karen Saidel, Steve Sender, David J. Seiger, Shoykhet, Brad Swimmer, David Weinstein, Ami Zukowsky and Carr.
Amini, Keenan and Sender withdrew their candidacy, and Weinstein’s written responses were not received in time for the deadline, according to Isaacson.