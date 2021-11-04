Congregations Rodef Sholom and Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah, two prominent and historic synagogues in Youngstown, have merged and will be called Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom.
The newly formed temple merger, finalized Nov. 1, is affiliated with the Reform movement, but will incorporate Conservative traditions, leaders told the Cleveland Jewish News.
At a combined 300 families, the new Ohev Beth Sholom will be the largest synagogue in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys. Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah brings about 85 members to Rodef Sholom, which has about 220 members.
The official merger followed a nearly unanimous vote by the membership of both Jewish congregations. The new name includes the Hebrew word Beth, or house, which acknowledges Rodef Sholom’s merger with Temple Beth Israel of Sharon, Pa., in 2013.
Mark Huberman became a co-president of the new 20-member board of directors.
“There is a lot of goodwill between the two congregations,” said Huberman, who was the past board member and president of the former Conservative Congregation Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah. “We’ve worked really well together.”
The newly merged synagogue will be housed at the former Rodef Sholom building at 1119 Elm St., while the former Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei, at 5245 Glenwood Ave. in Boardman, will be put up for sale.
The high-domed sanctuary that has housed the 154-year-old Rodef Sholom Reform congregation was completed in 1915 and renovated several times. Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei was founded in 1947 and moved into its present building in 1957. It does not have the historic significance of the Rodef Sholom sanctuary, Huberman said.
Ohev Beth Sholom Executive Director Sarah Wilschek told the CJN the merger came as a result of a conversation that lasted two to three months, following a previous community-wide discussion about bringing together all three of the Youngstown-area’s major Jewish congregations.
“The merger plan of a community-wide synagogue consolidation was not successful,” said Wilschek, who was a member of the 2021 class of Cleveland Jewish News 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe.
Interim Rabbi Paula Winnig will serve as a spiritual leader through June. A search for a permanent rabbi, ordained in the Reform movement, will be conducted. The rabbi selected will be familiar with both traditions.
Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom will hold Reform services on Friday evening and Conservative services on Saturday morning will be led by lay leader Sandy Kessler, formerly of Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei.
The Jewish community downsizing was inevitable, according to trends. In a Rust Belt region facing economic decline, both congregations found themselves at a financial crossroads, moreso former Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei. Cash-strapped, the synagogue’s membership had shrunk from 200 to 70 over the decades, following a regional trend. The entire Jewish population of the Youngstown area has declined from 7,000 to 8,000 in 1960 to less than 1,500 today.
“We’re all running deficits and its true in terms of getting people to be leaders and staff committees,” said Huberman, 70. “And, when you come to services, you barely get a minyan.”
Nancy Burnett, co-president of the merged congregation who was president of Rodef Sholom, said, “It’s just not financially sustainable for each temple to survive in the future. I like to think of us as visionaries, those of us who were a part of this merger. We’re looking to our future of young people coming up.”
The merged temple will continue to have a religious school on Wednesday and Sundays. The enrollment now stands at 30. There is a sisterhood that is expected to be strengthened by the merger. The main staff from both shuls is staying on.
“We’re forming a new and more inclusive synagogue that is giving us a new lease on life,” Huberman said. He thinks back to the shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh. “The shooter didn’t care if you were Reform, Conservative or Orthodox. We’re all Jews at the end of the day. And when we had a unity service in Youngstown,
800 Jews came from our area. I thought it was a reminder that what we have in common far outweighs some of these liturgical differences.”
Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer.