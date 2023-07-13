Menorah Park in Beachwood was taken for a ride when the Shul Boys, an Ohio-based motorcycle riding club that supports Jewish causes, rolled up to showcase their motorcycles for the residents at each community on the senior living campus July 9.
The club – which is a member of the nationwide Jewish Motorcyclists Alliance – is made up of 82 total riders who are Jewish, married to someone who is Jewish or believe in the Jewish values, said founding member Ian Abrams.
Abrams was a member of a similar group in Miami, Fla., he said. When he returned to Cleveland 18 years ago, he wrote out a list of 10 to 12 Jewish motorcyclists who he knew in the area. Each of those people invited two to three people they knew, and so on, he said. More than half of the members of the club showed up for the event at Menorah Park.
Shul Boys members Jeff Anspach, left, and David Rosenblatt with R.H. Myers resident Luanna Gamble on a motorcycle.