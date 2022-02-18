The crosswalk at Halcyon and Cedar roads between Beachwood and Lyndhurst is temporarily outside of the eruv, according to a Feb. 18 announcement by the Cleveland Eruv Society.
“Please note that the crosswalk by Halcyon and Cedar roads is temporarily not in the Eruv,” the announcement reads. “It has been repositioned outside the eruv and therefore is not usable at this time. The rest of the eruv is intact. Due to the weather, we are unable to fix it at this time.
For updates, please call the hot line 216-586-9222 in the next few weeks to see when it is repaired. Sorry for the inconvenience.”