In Sidney Itzkowitz’s 37 years with the Mandel Jewish Community Center, he dedicated himself to fitness and member support at both the old location on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights and its current facility on South Woodland Road in Beachwood.
Itzkowitz, 94, died June 15. A U.S. Army veteran, his daughter, Marla Deutsch, said her father was a “very independent man,” taking care of himself to the end.
“He was totally sharp as a tack, until his dying day,” said Deutsch, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.. “He used to take me to the gym as a kid, and I was the only girl there in all of these fitness classes. Being healthy and working out was very important to him. He loved it.”
Gil Rubanenko, Mandel JCC COO, said when he started at the center in 2010, Itzkowitz was one of the first people he interacted with. Describing him as a very “old school from the point of having respect, but he also had a presence about him.”
“I shook his hand, and you just knew he worked out, and he did every day,” he said. “He had a very strong grip and was very confident. He looked at me, told me to sit down and said he ‘needed to teach me a couple of things.’ Day one, that’s how we first connected.”
Calling Itzkowitz a “mainstay” of the JCC, Rubanenko said he was everyone’s friend, spending a significant amount of time with basketball players and the men in Club J, a private adults-only locker room.
“He was a man in his 80s and 90s, helping and caring for men much younger than him, putting on their shoes for him sometimes,” he said. “It was pretty remarkable. He was ever-present in the building and everyone loved being around him. He certainly would also tell anyone what he thought, but was respectable about it.”
But Itzkowitz also had a duality to him. Deutsch described her father as artistic. As an artist herself, she said she’s “sure I got that from him because he was the same.”
“He loved gardening, and god forbid you to ride your bike on his lawn,” she said. “He had an artistic thumb. He was a very hard-working man. Everyone saw that, but he also loved opera. He used to play it all the time at home. He was dedicated to his grandchildren and raised them as his own. He was just a different breed.”
Rubanenko said the Jewish community, especially employees and clients at the JCC, will remember Itzkowitz for his heart and passion.
“Sid loved the community, particularly the Jewish community,” he said. “We’re going to remember how much he cared about people. We were all equally in love with him; the JCC was where his family was. There is a little bit of empty space, that while it will be filled with his memories and we’ll carry him forward with that, without his physical presence there will continue to be a gap.”