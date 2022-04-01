En route to Israel April 1, Michael Siegal, chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel, expected to have a very different experience than his last voyage in late February – prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Siegal will handle business of the Jewish Agency, including scouting for a new chair of the executive now that Isaac “Bougie” Herzog has become president of Israel.
But he will also interact with staff and volunteers involved in the emergency resettlement of Jews from Ukraine and Eastern Europe.
Siegal, a Beachwood resident and member of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights, said the rescue operation is costing “somewhere north of $200 million and growing rapidly.”
He said the Jewish Agency has about 80 staffers on the ground in Eastern Europe as well as additional Russian-speaking volunteers from Israel. He plans to visit staff and volunteers in Poland and possibly Romania to offer his support. In the four countries bordering Ukraine – with Moldova and Hungary being the others – the Jewish Agency for Israel has rented out 6,000 hotel rooms.
“There’s heroism going on,” Siegal told the Cleveland Jewish News March 31. “(The) humanitarian effort is extraordinary. But it doesn’t come without cost in terms of people’s trauma. And so I think part of it is to be supportive of the workers of the Jewish Agency. That’s what I’ll be doing in Poland and Romania is to really thank our workers.”
Siegal said that without speaking any of the languages of the refugees, “my ability to be a direct impact is limited to the fact that I’m chairman of the organization. I want to make sure that people know that we are continuing to support their efforts, that we care about them as individuals.”
Siegal confirmed the number of refugees resettled in Israel in recent weeks from Eastern Europe is 16,000, with 10,000 of them potentially non-Jewish.
“Last year, we took in 3,000 immigrants from Ukraine,” he said. “In the last 30 days, we’ve taken in over 6,000 just from the Ukraine. I mean, you don’t prep for that.”
The Jewish Agency for Israel relies on the Jewish Federations of North America for fundraising as well as Keren Hayesod, also known as United Israel Appeal. It also receives funding from the government of Israel in fee-for-services arrangements for such tasks as building and managing housing for low-income seniors and providing emissaries from Israel to the United States.
Coordinating the rescue from Eastern Europe without a chief executive, Siegal said, has been hampered “maybe in some of the PR stuff,” but “the on-the-ground work would probably not have been different.”
Siegal has been chairman for 4½ years and agreed to stay on when Herzog left his post.
As he tries to find a new chair of the executive, Siegal said he is looking for “another Bougie Herzog.”
“Every Jewish organization is looking for the Messiah,” Siegal said. “So in some way or another, it’s going to be a person who (has) the inspirational leadership qualities to work with the existing staff and inspire Jews to stay connected with Israel.”
