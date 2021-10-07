Brian Amkraut, executive director of Case Western Reserve University’s Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning program since its inception in 2012, announced Oct. 6 his decision to step down from the role to become vice president of workforce development and online credentialing at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.
He will remain at Siegal Lifelong Learning, a program that offers courses and lectures taught by CWRU faculty, international scholars and local experts at locations in Beachwood and at the CWRU campus in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, through the end of October.
Amkraut, who has lived in Cleveland for 20 years and attends Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 7 when Siegal Lifelong Learning was created, there was “no blueprint for what it could or should be.” The program was created with the closure of Siegal College, where Amkraut was provost before the staff moved over to the new program which began in fall 2012.
“With the support and commitment of the local Jewish community and the latitude from the university to see what we could do with it, the fact we’ve been able to expand and move it in so many directions, represent the university in so many different ways and come up with new models – all of that put together made it a wonderful place to be for the last nine years,” said Amkraut, a Beachwood, resident.
Giving thanks to his mentors, specifically former Jewish Federation of Cleveland President Stephen Hoffman, former CWRU president Barbara Snyder and former CWRU deputy provost Lynn T. Singer, Amkraut said the Siegal Lifelong Learning team had an “entrepreneurial mindset from the get-go,” referencing the legacy programs rolled over from Siegal College and the new programs his team created under his tenure.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to the impact you can have on individual people within the community,” he said. “As much as I look at the numbers and say we made ‘x’ amount of programs, and we employ more people and generate more revenue than we did at the start, and that’s all true. But, the greatest sense of accomplishment comes from knowing the difference that you’re making in people’s lives, and whether that’s senior citizens who value a social learning outlet that we’ve been able to provide for them, younger folks who take advantage of professional training opportunities to learn the skills to get them a new job, or people who take advantage of our educational travel programs to see the world.”
And while those programs create a thriving educational community, Amkraut said he’s more proud of the impact.
“We’re very proud of the programs, but it’s the impact that they have on the participants,” he said. “It might sound cliche, but it is sort of priceless.”
A replacement has yet to be identified, but Amkraut said he “will be as helpful as I can to share my thoughts and advice, but that will be someone else’s decision.”
Noting that he’ll miss both his professional relationships and the Cleveland Jewish community, Amkraut said he is confident the work he’s done at Siegal Lifelong Learning will propel him forward in the next part of his professional journey.
“It’s a tough change, but I will take everything I’ve learned in terms of the relationship between colleges and universities and the local community,” he said. “I believe that one of the most important roles that higher education has to play, especially in our changing economy and demography, is how we as higher education leaders and academics find ways to impact people throughout their lives and give them the tools they need to succeed.”