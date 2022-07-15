The Siegal Lifelong Learning program is celebrating its 10th anniversary since the program formed, combining Siegal College of Judaic Studies with the adult learning programs at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
Over the program’s history, it has carried on a robust Jewish studies program while expanding with programs such as travel, personal enrichment and continuing professional studies. Siegal Lifelong Learning offers about 400 courses, lectures, bootcamps and certificate programs per year, as well as about 18 trips to national and international destinations.
“We’ve grown beyond what people thought of as Siegal,” Andrea Rubin, director of program outreach and community engagement at Siegal Lifelong Learning, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 12. “But we still do have the very robust Jewish studies program.”
Rubin, a resident of Orange and a member of Temple Emanu El in Orange, has worked at Siegal for the last five years.
“By becoming a part of Case Western Reserve University, it opened a lot of doors for Siegal to be able to reach a broader audience and to offer a wider range of learning opportunities,” she said.
Siegal continues to grow today, as Rubin said during COVID-19, programming switched to online with great success that now allows the program to continue to offer online learning in addition to a return to in person.
“The mission of Siegal ... is to improve and enrich lives by providing access and lowering barriers to educational opportunities for adult learners and skill seekers,” she said. “And that has been developed over the years by looking at the needs and interests of the community, and building our program based on what those needs and interests are.”
To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Siegal will host an event at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Tinkham Veale University Center at CWRU with five featured speakers engaging in 10-minute lectures on topics in their expertise. Cost to attend is $5.
“It’s going to be on campus, and it’s going to be a big and exciting event,” Rubin said. “And it’s going to include a dessert reception and an opportunity for people on campus and in the community to learn more about what Siegal has to offer.”
One of the speakers will be Brian Amkraut, the founding executive director of Siegal Lifelong Learning and former provost of Siegal College. Amkraut left Siegal in October 2021 to become the vice president of workplace credentialing and community impact at Mercy College in New York. He will discus Scratches, Scrolls, Books and Blogs: Information Technologies in a Changing World.
Other speakers and topics include Barbara Burgess-Van Aken, a lecturer in the English department at CWRU, on Shakespeare’s Fame: Past, Present, Future; Alanna Cooper, the Abba Hillel Silver Chair of Jewish Studies and visiting assistant professor at CWRU, discussing Digitizing the Sacred: Is Online Judaism Here to Stay?; and John Grabowski, Krieger Mueller associate professor of applied history at CWRU, with the topic The Radical History of Cleveland: How Socialists and Reformers Challenged the Status Quo in CLE. A fifth speaker and topic is still to be confirmed.
For more information on the event, visit bit.ly/3O6ZkoF.