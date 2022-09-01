Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Siegal Lifelong Learning program will hold a showcase and celebration Sept. 14 with five 10-minute lectures from prominent instructors.
Created in 2012, Siegal Lifelong Learning brought together Siegal College of Judaic Studies with the adult learning programs at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland where it has grown into the program it is today.
“The college was (facing) significant financial difficulty at the time,” Brian Amkraut, founding executive director of Siegal Lifelong Learning and former provost of Siegal College, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 29. “We right away started looking for strategic options to ensure the continuity of the program and service to the community.”
When the opportunity arose to partner with CWRU, the leadership explored the idea and ultimately came upon the model of developing a broader based, noncredit lifelong learning program under the Siegal name while maintaining a commitment to Jewish adult education, he said.
“The first few years were really just experimental and as much as we had a commitment, especially from the Federation to see where it would go, there was no guarantee that we would be successful,” said Amkraut, now the vice president and general manager for workforce credentialing and community impact at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.
Before the merge, Siegal College was a beneficiary agency of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. After becoming Siegal Lifelong Learning, the endowment fund and assets became a supporting foundation at the Federation to continue to fund Jewish adult education, and the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland assumed responsibility for administration of the Aaron Garber Library, the @Akiva programs for high school students and professional development programs for local Jewish educators, Seymour Kopelowitz told the CJN at the time of the merge.
Siegal Lifelong Learning was committed to maintaining the former Siegal programs while also picking up management and oversight for a number of programs at CWRU which expanded it’s reach and increased efficiency, Amkraut said.
A few years after the formation, Amkraut said the program began expanding its scope to include professional training programs, the university’s alumni travel program, and a master’s degree program in partnership with the International School of Engineering in Hyderabad, India.
“This was a diversification of those revenue streams that increased the overall revenues that really gave us a solid foundation,” Amkraut, who now lives in the Bronx, said.
Ten years after its formation and a year after his own departure from the program, Amkraut is looking forward to reconnecting with old friends and colleagues as he returns as one of the five lecturers for the 10th anniversary showcase. In a 10-minute lecture titled “Scratches, Scrolls, Books, and Blogs: Information Technologies in a Changing World,” the former assistant professor of Jewish history will be discussing the relationship between information technology and religion throughout human history.
“It’s tremendously gratifying over the years to see the program grow in scope, to grow in budget, to grow in size of our staff, to grow in terms of number of people that you are serving to the point that we really felt that we were making a significant contribution to the university’s overall presence in Northeast Ohio,” he said.
Amkraut shared the importance of the continuity of Siegal to the overall educational infrastructure in not only the Jewish community, but more broadly as it has expanded its reach as Siegal Lifelong Learning.
“It was really built on the presumption that you’re never too old to learn and that there’s value in true lifelong learning for people at any age, whether they’re learning for personal enrichment or for professional development,” he said. “That never stops.”
Today, Siegal Lifelong Learning has a wide-ranging, robust selection of programs that fall into the three categories of continuing professional studies, educational travel and personal enrichment programs, Gila Silverman, director of Jewish Lifelong Learning told the CJN Aug. 30.
“When the program had started, it was an idea and it wasn’t clear what it would look like, the merging of these different programs,” said Silverman, a Beachwood resident. “And celebrating the 10th year anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate what’s been accomplished and to look toward the future.”
She said that one of the goals is to bring scholarly perspective to current events and conversations to give people new ways of thinking, new information and new perspectives.
“During the pandemic, we had an additional role which is that a lot of the population we work with was isolated, and by participating in courses online, it allowed people to stay engaged, keep their minds active, but also to stay engaged with other people and with the community in ways that they might not otherwise been able to do,” Silverman said.
The other lecturers and topics at the 10th anniversary showcase will be Barbara Burgess-Van Aken, a lecturer in the English department at CWRU, on Shakespeare’s Fame: Past, Present, Future; Alanna Cooper, the Abba Hillel Silver Chair of Jewish Studies and visiting assistant professor at CWRU, discussing Digitizing the Sacred: Is Online Judaism Here to Stay?; John Grabowski, Krieger Mueller associate professor of applied history at CWRU, with the topic The Radical History of Cleveland: How Socialists and Reformers Challenged the Status Quo in CLE; and Emmitt Jolly, an associate professor in the department of biology at CWRU, discussing The Complex World of Parasitic Organisms, and their Biological Diversity.