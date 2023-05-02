Siegal Lifelong Learning program at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland will host its Annual Week of Learning with Michal Bar-Asher Siegal from May 21 to May 25.
Siegal is the Horace Goldsmith Visiting Associate Professor in Judaic Studies at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., and associate professor at The Goldstein-Goren Dept. of Jewish Thought at Ben Gurion University of the Negev.
At 7 p.m. May 21, “It’s Complicated: Jews and Christians in the Ancient World” will be held at Landmark Centre at 25700 Science Park Drive in Beachwood. From 10 a.m. to noon May 22 to May 24, “When a Heretic Walks Into the House of Study: Jewish-Christian Interactions in the Babylonian Talmud” will be held at Landmark Centre. “Mountains Hanging on a String: On The Two Torahs (Oral and Written)” will be held at 7 p.m. during B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s Tikkun Leil Shavuot program at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
For more information or to register for any of the courses, visit bit.ly/41Kblrj.