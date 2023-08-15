Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning Program will offer 10 Hebrew courses this fall, including two new beginner-level courses.
Hebrew courses have been offered through the program since its formation in 2012, offering a variety of levels of conversational, classical and Hebrew literature. After a survey of students showed a strong interest in beginner level courses, the two new courses were added, one for those who already know the Aleph-Bet and one for those who do not, according to a news release.
“Siegal Lifelong Learning always strives to meet the educational interests of its students,” Andrea Kushnick Rubin, director of outreach and engagement at Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning Program, said in the release. “When we began receiving more requests for Hebrew for beginners, we worked with our instructors to develop these two new courses which are currently open for registration.”
The 10 Hebrew courses offered this fall will be taught by four veteran Hebrew language instructors.
For more information, visit case.edu/lifelonglearning/courses/languages.