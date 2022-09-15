In the spirit of lifelong education, Siegal Lifelong Learning hosted five prominent instructors who gave 10-minute community lectures on an array of topics, all to celebrate the program’s 10th anniversary Sept. 14.
About 136 people attended the program at Tinkham Veale University Center on Case Western Reserve University’s Cleveland campus.
In 2012, Siegal College of Judaic Studies merged with the adult learning programs at CWRU to create Siegal Lifelong Learning, which offers programs in continuing professional studies, educational travel and personal enrichment.
Siegal Co-directors Andrea Kushnick Rubin, director of program outreach and community engagement, Gila Silverman, director of Jewish lifelong learning, and Karen Laurence, director of educational programs and faculty and alumni engagement, welcomed the crowd, acknowledging the work of the program and all those who have contributed to it.
“Today, we sort of look backwards and look forward, celebrating 10 years of offering all of this by doing what we do best, which is creating these educational programs for you,” said Laurence, before kicking off the lectures.
Most of the lecturers were professors or lecturers with CWRU. The program also brought back Brian Amkraut, the founding executive director of Siegal Lifelong Learning and former provost of Siegal College, who left Siegal last October to become the vice president of workforce credentialing and community impact at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.
Amkraut’s lecture, titled “Scratches, Scrolls, Books and Blogs: Information Technologies in a Changing World,” discussed the evolution of communication throughout history – from spoken word and cave drawings to the age of the computers and social media. He noted how this has come full-circle in terms of mutability as more people can share and retell stories, and the impact information technologies have had on religion.
Similarly, Alanna Cooper, the Abba Hillel Silver Chair in Jewish Studies and assistant professor at CWRU, spoke about technology and religion, focusing on online Judaism in her lecture, “Digitizing the Sacred: Is Online Judaism Here to Stay?” She mentioned two applications, Sefaria, which allows users to search through Jewish texts, and Hebcal, a Jewish calendar that merges with a smartphone or outlook calendar. She also discussed how technology is used to preserve the memories of Holocaust survivors using interactive holograms.
John Grabowski, the Krieger Mueller associate professor of applied history at CWRU, gave a lecture, “The Radical History of Cleveland: How Socialists and Reformers Challenged the Status Quo in CLE,” as he discussed the history of the city and spoke about the radical figures and movements that have existed.
Barbara Burgess-Van Aken, lecturer in the department of English at CWRU, took the audience further in the past as she discussed “Shakespeare’s Fame: Past, Present, Future,” looking at how William Shakespeare rose to fame, how the text changed over time and what that means for his work’s future.
Emmitt Jolly, associate professor in the department of biology at CWRU, spoke about parasites and what people can gain from studying them during his lecture, “The Complex World of Parasitic Organisms and Their Biological Diversity.”
The evening closed with remarks from Paul Tiyambe Zeleza, associate provost and North Star Distinguished Professor, and Ben Vinson III, provost and executive vice president at CWRU, followed by a dessert and drink reception for attendees.
“All that I know about Siegal’s power has been showcased in these remarkable lecturers this evening,” Vinson said in his remarks. “Lifelong learning is about keeping the mind alive, engaging in the quintessential human quest for knowledge – that is our passion, our insatiable passion.”