Michael Siegal of Beachwood, the former board chair of the Jewish Federations of North America and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, is one of five leaders to be awarded the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, according to an announcement from the Office of President Isaac Herzog.
The award is the highest civil medal awarded by the president of Israel and will be presented in recognition of Siegal’s extraordinary commitment to the Jewish nation and to advancing ties between Israel and North American Jewry, according to a news release.
He will receive the award Dec. 11.
“Michael Siegal is an exemplary role model who has worked tirelessly to strengthen the Jewish community and the bonds between North American Jewry and the State of Israel,” Eric Fingerhut, a former Cleveland resident who is the JFNA president and CEO, said in the release. “I am inspired by Michael’s vision, leadership and commitment to serving the Jewish people, and this award is a celebration for our entire Federation system.”
Siegal, the executive chairman of Olympic Steel Inc. in Bedford Heights, served as chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel from 2017 to 2022, chair of Israel Bonds from 2007 to 2010, chair of JFNA from 2012 to 2015 and board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland from 2010 to 2013. He, along with his wife Anita, helped establish the Michael and Anita Siegal One Happy Camper Scholarship Fund with the Foundation for Jewish Camp.
“I am deeply honored and humbled to be receiving this award,” Siegal said in the release. “I am proud to stand on the shoulders of those who created and prayed for a Jewish nation to exist. It is a privilege to be alive when Israel is reaching its 75th anniversary and along with my fellow recipients, to have played our small part in assisting the advancement of the Jewish people and State.”
The other awardees include songwriter and poet Rachel Shapira, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Pinhas Buchris, Arab-Israeli educator Dalia Fadila and youth educator Haim Perry.
First awarded in 2012, the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor is the initiative of the ninth president of Israel, the late Shimon Peres. Since its establishment, 28 individuals have been bestowed this honor.
Herzog reconstituted the advisory committee under the chairmanship of the retired Supreme Court Justice professor Yoram Danziger to examine candidates for the receipt of this honor. Since entering office, Herzog has presented the prize to Czech Republic President Miloš Zeman, President Joe Biden and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.
“President Herzog’s deep commitment to Diaspora Jewry and recognition of the unique role our communities play in Israel’s ongoing story is exemplified by his choice to bestow this award upon Michael Siegal,” Julie Platt, JFNA board chair, said in the release. “This tribute represents the unbreakable bonds between Israel and Diaspora Jewry, a vital mission that Michael has dedicated his life towards. Michael is so deserving of this award and I am delighted to wish him a mazal tov on this tremendous honor.”