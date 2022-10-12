At ORT America-Ohio Region’s 51st annual Fall Brunch on Oct. 9, the Sill and Perlmuter families were honored with the 2022 Maimonides Award at Beechmont Country Club in Orange.
The Maimonides Award, named after Rabbi Moses ben Maimon, is given to supporters of ORT America, or ORTists, for their dedication and commitment to strengthening Jewish life locally, nationally and internationally. The Sill and Perlmuter families have been involved in ORT America for over 60 years, including the founding of the Cleveland chapter with the help of Bob Sill, who died in June 2018.
In opening the event, Greg Marcus, event co-chair and immediate past president of ORT America-Ohio Region, said l’dor v’dor was the theme of the brunch – referencing the several generations of the Sill and Perlmuter families still actively involved in ORT America’s mission and those who have since passed. Marcus is Bob and Eileen Sill’s nephew.
“It is truly an honor to celebrate the life and legacy of four generations of the Sill and Perlmuter families,” Marcus said.
In the early years of the ORT America-Ohio Region annual brunch, the late Bill Wilkoff always led hamotzi, Marcus said. To follow in his footsteps, siblings and honorees Shari Perlmuter and Scott Sill were invited to carry on their grandfather’s tradition.
“We both feel so honored and blessed to have had such wonderful, loving and generous parents,” Shari Perlmuter said. “We only wish our late father, Bob Sill, could be here to share in this day. He would’ve been so proud to see this room filled with so many wonderful friends and family.
Shari Perlmuter also thanked their mother, Eileen Sill, for “instilling the most important values in life and for being our very best teacher,” and her husband, Michael Perlmuter, for everything he’s done in her life and their daughters, Alexis and Brittany’s lives.
Scott Sill said ORT has always been “very important” to their family and, by extension, the ORT fall brunch was a topic of discussion all summer – especially in coordinating an event day that didn’t fall on a Cleveland Browns game day.
“ORT was very important to my dad, as you all know,” Scott Sill said. “He cared so much about people. ORT allowed dad to help people, and to mentor, which was two things very close to his heart. ... My dad’s involvement in ORT was a win-win for all people involved and everybody here. Thank you all for coming.”
Following comments from ORT America’s immediate past national president Larry Kadis about ORT’s ongoing Ukraine initiatives, event co-chair and ORT America-Ohio Region board member Bart Bookatz took to the podium to introduce a video message from Alexis Perlmuter’s fiance, Tomer Hananya’s father, Jack Hananya, who was also an ORT student in Tel Aviv. He detailed his experiences attending ORT Singalovsky as a technology student in high school and college.
“Little did I know that at the age of 14 how this school, its educators, its educational doctrine and the ORT organization would continue in my life in so many ways,” he said. “... It happens that my son, Tomer, will be marrying into a family that is a pillar of World ORT, the Sill and Perlmuter family, by marrying their beautiful daughter, Lexy.”
After sharing some memories of the late Bob Sill, Bookatz welcomed board member and event co-chair Suellen Kadis to introduce the 2022 Maimonides Award. In accepting the award, several family members shared their thanks, including comments from Alexis and Brittany Perlmuter.
“Growing up, ORT was always incredibly present in our lives, though admittedly as little girls, when ORT came to mind, it was typically associated with our grandparents,” Brittany Perlmuter said, usually had to do with them traveling to new countries and bringing back toys, which they still cherish today. “We quickly began to recognize the greater purpose behind our grandparents’ travels – a passion for tikkun olam.”
Alexis Perlmuter shared how she felt when she found out her fiance’s father had been an ORT student, saying it felt like it was her late grandfather’s way of “somehow communicating his approval of Tomer” and how “amazing” it was to see her family’s passion personified.
In accepting the award, Eileen Sill said she felt as though her husband should’ve been the one there on the podium.
“But I am accepting it with great joy and gratitude for my family,” she said. “... To me, I think you all know there is nothing to me like family. I was so lucky to have the most incredible parents, sisters, brothers-in-law, husband, children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces ... I have led a very privileged life and I could not live with myself if I did not share my good fortune with others. Being involved in the Jewish community is one of the biggest joys of my life.”
To close the event, guests heard from honoree Michael Perlmuter, ORT America-Ohio Region president.
“I’ve been fortunate in my life to have a fantastic wife, Shari, and unbelievable children that you’ve seen today,” he said. “I have achieved a reasonable degree of professional and financial success in my life. I consider the satisfaction and happiness that I have received from helping others through ORT among the highlights of the happiness of my life.”
Publisher’s note: Greg Marcus is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.