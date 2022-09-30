At ORT America-Ohio Region’s 51st annual Fall Brunch on Oct. 9, the Sill and Perlmuter families will be honored with the 2022 Maimonides Award at Beechmont Country Club in Beachwood.
The two intertwined families have been dedicated to ORT America for over 60 years, demonstrating a commitment and dedication to strengthening Jewish life locally, nationally and internationally, according to a news release from ORT America-Ohio Region. Throughout generations, members of the families have supported the cause, even before the late Robert “Bob” Sill and his wife, Eileen Sill (nee Wilkoff), were married in 1958. Both of their families were active in local ORT activities, the release said.
Bob Sill, a founding member of the Cleveland chapter of ORT America-Ohio Region, died in June 2018. Now, his son-in-law, Michael Perlmuter, is serving as ORT America-Ohio Region board president, leading to Michael Perlmuter’s nephew, Todd Gurney, to serve as the board’s first vice president and serve in ORT’s National CohORT.
One of Eileen Sill’s sisters, Bobbi Rosner, was also an executive director in the 1980s. Her son, Matt Rosner, served on the Ohio board for many years, followed by her daughter-in-law, Shawna Rosner, who is currently on the board, the release said.
Today, the entire family, including their children and grandchildren, has ties to the organization and are active throughout the community.
Co-chair Greg Marcus, who is also Bob and Eileen Sill’s nephew, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the one thing to know about his family is that “charity has always been very important to us.” Marcus is the immediate past president of the Ohio Region, serving for four years from January 2018 to the end of 2021.
“Our parents, grandparents and everyone else have always been involved in charities both locally and nationally, helping out those in need,” said Marcus, who lives in Pepper Pike and attends Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “The one thing about ORT is we’re giving children access to education –
something they can use their entire life. And it’s all over the world, with 200,000 students in 30 different countries.”
In the “old days,” Marcus said ORT network schools would teach students skills relevant for the time, like repairing electronics. Today, the curriculum runs the gamut, with a focus on STEM education in subjects like robotics and cybersecurity. In struggling communities, these programs provide skill training and resources that lead to social mobility and economic security.
“They’re changing with the times,” he said. “Giving these kids skills they can have for life and use in a vocation is paramount.”
Marcus got involved in ORT America over 30 years ago when he moved back to the Cleveland community. Trying to find a way to connect and meet others as a young professional, his uncle Bob Sill suggested he try a new young men’s ORT group the organization was establishing.
“He encouraged me to get involved,” he recalled. “I was looking for ways to connect to the community after moving back to Cleveland. The rest is history. But what’s nice is when I first started in that group, it was a lot of social activities. These were single or recently married guys with a lot of time on their hands, all looking for other young professionals. It was a great way to connect, but then we continued to what we have today, supporting a great cause.”
Of the upcoming event honoring his family, Marcus said the brunch has a double meaning.
“It’s really been three years since we’ve had an in-person brunch, so that itself is exciting,” Marcus said. “But, our family also really enjoys being with each other. It’s a great chance to see everyone and also honor Bob’s memory.”
Marcus is co-chairing the brunch alongside Julie and Todd Gurney, Carole and Bart Bookatz, Lori and John Herman, and Suellen and Larry Kadis. Honorary co-chairs include Caryl and Herb Ackerman, Peggy and John Garson, Barbara and Bill Klineman, Terri and Ron Weinberg, and Sandy and Tim Wuliger.
ORT America is a sub-location of World ORT, which was founded in 1880 in St. Petersburg, Russia. It is headquartered in London.
Publisher’s Note: Greg Marcus is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.