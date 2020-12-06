Gila Silverman will become the director of Jewish Lifelong Learning at the Siegal Lifelong Learning Program of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, effective Jan. 4, 2021.
Silverman was most recently a visiting scholar with the Arizona Center for Judaic Studies of the University of Arizona in Tucson. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology from Vassar College, and a master’s in public health and a Ph.D. sociocultural and medical anthropology, both from the University of Arizona.
As she begins her tenure at Siegal Lifelong Learning Program, she will teach a winter course called “Healing and Wholeness in a World That Seems Broken” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays Jan. 7 through Jan. 28.
Brian Amkraut, executive director of Siegal Lifelong Learning Program, offered her a welcome in a letter to the community.
“We look forward to Gila joining us at Siegal in January as well as becoming part of the Cleveland community later in 2021,” he wrote.
At Siegal, Silverman will replace Alanna Cooper, who was named the Abba Hillel Silver chair in Jewish studies at CWRU as of January 2020.