Silverspot Cinema at Pinecrest in Orange reopened July 31, according to a news release.
Silverspot, known for offering handcrafted cocktails and chef-inspired cuisine during movies, opened in accordance with all pandemic guidelines.
The theater’s new, dynamic seating will automatically separate parties by two seats on all sides, allowing more than 7 feet of distance between groups, the release said.
Another feature of the relaunch is Silverspot Private, where guests can reserve an entire theater to play their own content through a personal streaming account, laptop or other device for $99.
“We’re very excited to offer private events,” Silverspot managing partner Gonzalo Ulivi said in the release. “The large size of our auditoriums make these gatherings safer than meeting at home. And we have full-service food and bar at low prices. We think these will be very popular.”
The private screening fee will be credited toward food and beverages purchased during the showing, effectively eliminating the charge. Theaters will be limited to capacity based on guidelines set by health authorities.