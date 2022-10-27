Scott Simon wants to scare your soul – or at least he hopes his book does.
The president of North Pointe Realty in Mayfield Heights and founder of the Scare Your Soul movement has written a book by the same name: “Scare Your Soul: Seven Powerful Principles to Harness Fear and Lead Your Most Courageous Life.”
Simon, who grew up at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, will present a talk at Shabbat services at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 4 on his first full day back from Israel, where he is leading a Jewish Federation of Cleveland overseas connections committee mission. The free event will be at the temple at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. The service can also be seen at fairmounttemple.livecontrol.tv.
The official launch of the book will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid.
Senior Rabbi Robert A. Nosanchuk said he’s enjoyed working with Simon over the years about the concept of courage, which Nosanchuk referred to by its Hebrew expression, strength of heart, or ometz lev.
“I’ve just been moved now to see some of this all pulled together in the form of a book that can really get his message out wider,” Nosanchuk told the Cleveland Jewish News, adding the concepts Simon writes about stem from middot, Jewish values or character traits. “I think people will very much relate to his work, which is about reducing our response of fear to everything that we encounter in trying to intentionally build up our reservoir of courage and live happier, more balanced lives.”
Simon, 53, now belongs to Jewish Family Experience in University Heights.
Growing up, he described himself as a shy person. En route to Israel his first time at age 21, he vowed to himself he would start saying yes. That experience was transformational, and Simon went on to start a movement devoted to courage called Scare Your Soul.
“My first trip when I was 21 was so powerful – it literally changed my life. Now, each time I go back, I am immediately transported to the moment I first set foot in Jerusalem,” Simon wrote in an Oct. 26 email to the CJN from Kibbutz Nir David in Beit Shean. “At the same time, I constantly re-experience both its beauty and its complexity. Israel is both memory and evolution for me.”
Simon, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, wrote that the 288-page book published by Hachette in hardback, audiobook and on Kindle took him seven months to write. While he initially wrote sporadically, he soon realized that he needed to treat it as a “second job” and began writing in the morning, often from 5 to 7 a.m. He also spent three weeks in Sun Valley, Idaho, working on the book. The publisher, he said, reached out to him after finding him at scareyoursoul.com.
“I want people to believe that they have the ability to change their own lives at this very moment,” Simon wrote the CJN. “That there are proven techniques and strategies to help them harness their fears, and they don’t have to leap out to planes or quit their jobs to do it. And that, through small actions (the book has dozens of practices and exercises) we can change our lives and, yes, change the world.”
Put a different way, Simon wrote, “Small acts of pushing comfort zones and tackling fears invites us to live our bravest and best lives.”
He said the biggest challenge was the “abject terror” of writing a book that “will soon be on bookstore shelves across the world.”
In writing the book, Simon said he learned that “the most challenging times in my life have now become my inspiration and my fuel.”
A native of Detroit, Simon graduated from Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and holds certificates in positive psychology and life coaching from the Wholebeing Institute. He lives in Pepper Pike.
He attributed his favorite Jewish expression to the late Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel: “When I was young, I admired clever people. Now that I am old, I admire kind people.”