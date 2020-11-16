Dr. Daniel I. Simon, University Hospitals chief clinical and scientific officer and president of UH Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland, was named the inaugural Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership at UH. The new endowed position was established with a gift of more than $2 million from Ernie and Patti Novak, with additional support from the Dr. Donald J. and Ruth W. Goodman Philanthropic Fund at the Cleveland Foundation.
“I am honored and humbled by Ernie and Patti’s generosity and for their unwavering support,” Simon said in a Nov.16 news release. “They embody the same spirit of giving that founded this health system, investing their time, talent and resources in the community that they love.”
The Novaks’ ties to UH span decades. Ernie joined the UH board of directors in 1999 and later became the inaugural chair of the UH Cleveland Medical Center board of directors, while Patti was a founding member of the Naples Circle of Friends in Naples, Fla.
“Over the years, Ernie and I have been fortunate to get to know Dan as both a dedicated physician and a supportive friend,” Patti Novak said in the release. “His commitment to providing the best care to every patient, every time is second only to his exceptional leadership skills.”
The couple looked to Simon for guidance when navigating Ernie Novak’s complex heart issues and Patti Novak’s breast cancer diagnosis, according to the release.
Since joining UH in 2006. Simon has asserted himself as a pioneer and innovator in health care, first as president of UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute and now, as chief clinical and scientific officer and president, UH Cleveland Medical Center, the release said. Earlier this year, he assumed leadership of the health system’s COVID-19 response, working to guide UH caregivers and the greater community through an unprecedented pandemic that continues to impact the region and the world.
“From the operating room to the board room, Dan is an amazing and inspiring talent,” said Dr. Cliff A. Megerian, president, University Hospitals, in the release. “Like Ernie and Patti, I consider him a dear friend and have seen firsthand how deeply committed he is to UH and those we serve. The Novak Distinguished Chair is a fitting and much-deserved honor that recognizes all Dan does and means to this health system.”
The Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership is a testament to the couple’s unwavering support of Simon.
“Strong leadership is essential to the success of any health care system,” said Ernie Novak, who served as managing partner of the Cleveland Office of Ernst & Young LLP from 1998 to 2003. “We are thrilled to endow this chair and support in perpetuity strong leadership and a culture of caring at UH.”