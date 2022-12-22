The Cuyahoga County Public Library hosted a conversation with Scott Simon, author of “Scare Your Soul: 7 Powerful Principles to Harness Fear and Lead Your Most Courageous Life” Dec. 8 at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch in South Euclid.
The standing-room-only crowd for the official book launch heard the 53-year-oild Simon, who is president of North Pointe Realty in Mayfield Heights and founder of the Scare Your Soul movement, discuss the 288-page book that took seven months to write.
Simon previously told the Cleveland Jewish News that he was a shy person growing up, but on a trip to Israel for the first time when he was 21, he vowed to himself that he would start saying “yes”. That experience was transformational, and the Jewish Family Experience member started a movement devoted to courage called Scare Your Soul.
Publisher’s note: Scott Simon is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.