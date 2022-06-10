Andrew Singer, director of Civic Leadership Institute and senior program coordinator at the Cleveland Leadership Center, has been named the Young Nonprofit Professional of the Year by the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network of Cleveland.
The award recognizes young professionals who make significant contributions to the Greater Cleveland nonprofit sector. Additionally, the Cleveland Leadership Center also received the inaugural Young Nonprofit Professional Organization of the Year Award, in recognition of its work to foster the success of young nonprofit professionals.
Singer is a 2010 graduate of Miami University in Oxford, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. During his studies, he was part of the Transatlantic Seminar on the European Union and a member of the Transatlantic Studies Organization. He is also a graduate of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s LEADS program and volunteers with local organizations, including The Cleveland Orchestra and College Now, where he is a mentor.
Singer told the Cleveland Jewish News the honor was a surprise to him because he didn’t even know his colleagues had submitted his name.
“I found out in May through an email from the organization, so that was a great surprise email to receive,” said Singer, 34, who grew up at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “It is quite an honor. I feel very grateful to receive it. To be recognized both by my organization that nominated me, but also for the organization to recognize the Cleveland Leadership Center as a whole for the work that I’ve been doing with my colleagues to provide impactful programming to our community, I feel very appreciated.”
While one does not engage in nonprofit work to be self-recognized, Singer said awards like this just further validate that what he does is truly worthwhile.
“My position at the Cleveland Leadership Center is focused on making sure that there are safe spaces for people to sort of find their passion, and to feel educated, connected and engaged in the community,” he said. “So, I’m grateful that they recognize the work that we do to ensure that people have those opportunities. That the work we do as an organization is making a difference and providing positive change in the community. It validates us that we should keep doing what we need to do.”
Over the last 10 years of his career at Cleveland Leadership Center, Singer has gone on his own professional journey. Starting as a program and operations associate in February 2011, he became program coordinator in July 2011 and manager of the Civic Leadership Institute in October 2015. Knowing his own personal and professional growth, Singer said those experiences enrich his work every day.
“I’ve been very fortunate that my role at Cleveland Leadership Center has allowed me to meet a lot of different people from different backgrounds and work in different sectors and be in different communities, and to use my resources to then give back,” he said. “I am always finding ways to get involved with organizations that fit my passions as well. Not only am I able to connect with others, but I can also identify where my passions are and how I can also get engaged in the community.”
Singer lives in Lakewood with his wife, Annie.