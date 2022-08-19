Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co., L.P.A. was recently named as one of the 2022 best employers in Ohio, curated by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business and Crain’s Content Studio-Cleveland.
“To be included in the small/medium Best Employers in Ohio for a second year is a tremendous distinction,” firm president Ronald J. Teplitzky said in a news release. “Our firm members are the reason that Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz, is a terrific place to work. To have our employees support and respect the firm is gratifying as well as an exceptional honor.”
This is the firm’s second year in a row that it has been included on the list of 47 companies, which part of a statewide survey and awards program designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Ohio, the release stated.
“I have always told prospective hires, and anyone else that would listen, that if you must work, SMDK is the best place to be,” firm chairman Paul J. Singerman said in the release. “I am pleased that our attorneys and staff agree with this sentiment.”
To be considered for participation, companies needed to be a for-profit business, not-for-profit business or government entity; be a publicly or privately held business; have a facility in Ohio; have at least 15 employees working in Ohio; and must be in business for a minimum of a year. To be chosen for the best employers list, companies participated in a two-part survey process. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, systems and demographics, and was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, and was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation.
Publisher’s note: Paul J. Singerman is chairman of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company board of directors and and Ronald J. Teplitzy is chairman of the Cleveland Jews News Foundation board of directors.