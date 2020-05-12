A portion of the closed Hawthorne Valley Golf Club in Solon might be subdivided into 105 single-family homes for people 50 and over under a plan that would preserve much of the golf course as green space.
The Solon planning commission will hold public hearings May 12 and May 26 on the Hawthorne Golf Estates plan. The proposal to rezone 32.6 acres would require a zoning change – and a new zoning classification in Solon.
“This property would have to be rezoned by the voters,” Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus told the Cleveland Jewish News May 11. “And actually we would have to have it to the board of elections by Aug. 8.”
Kraus said the timing may be a bit tight for the city to meet that deadline.
“Generally speaking, we do not like to rush it just to get it on the ballot,” he said. “That’s been the history. If it’s ready to go, we’ll put it on the ballot.”
Fred Rzepka, who co-owns Hawthorne Valley Golf Club with his brother, Peter Rzepka, requested the zoning change. He referred all comment to Larry Apple, project manager.
Apple said the plan to develop 32.6 acres near the southeastern corner of the property with access from Hawthorn Parkway was formed this year.
In the configuration presented to the city, about one-third of the houses would abut green space – either the Cleveland Metroparks’ South Chagrin Reservation or the golf course. The roads developed would be maintained privately through a homeowners’ association, Apple said, and the plan might ultimately include a clubhouse for exclusive use by homeowners.
The golf course has been closed since the end of the 2018 season and has not been open for public use for passive recreation, he said.
“It would be open to the public if it were acquired by a public entity or another nonprofit organization,” Apple said of the green space at the golf course. “As a private owner, we would not open it to the public.”
Richard S. Franklin, Solon’s director of planning and community development, reviewed the proposal for the planning commission.
“The proposed private street configuration within the development would preclude the provision of city services, such as snowplowing and waste removal,” Franklin wrote in a May 6 memorandum on the project. He noted that the design of the subdivision presented in drawings “is conceptual in nature and is not required by law.”
To lock in a particular configuration, Franklin recommended the city sign a development agreement with the applicant.
“The applicant has agreed in principal to the desirability of entering into a development agreement for this project, and such document can be negotiated and ready for review and approval prior to any City Council level action on this rezoning request,” Franklin wrote.
The golf course’s existing clubhouse and a 20-acre parcel surrounding it would be placed in a separate parcel for future use.
The new R-2-A zoning classification – with application to the entire city – would allow one- and two-family residences and “is specifically designed and intended to exclusively permit lower intensity, senior citizen restricted developments, comprised of single family detached and/or attached two-family residences,” Franklin wrote, adding that the density would be restricted to four units per acre.
Franklin said the applicant has agreed to prepare a traffic impact study for city council.
“In conclusion, the proposed site plan, as submitted, provides a potential opportunity to address important master plan goals, such as continuing to broaden access to diverse senior living markets within the community,” Franklin wrote. “The proposed perpetual preservation of the balance of the golf course property would remove substantial land area from future development and would provide one of the largest preserved green areas in the city. And the proposed new ‘R-2-A’ zoning would provide the city with yet another tool to appropriately and rationally respond to development opportunities as they arise.”
Solon public meetings are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They can be viewed live or once recorded at solonohio.org. The public comment line for the May 12 public hearing is 440-337-1542.