MASS Design Group has been engaged by the Sisters of Charity Foundation of Cleveland to build the St. Vincent Charity Health Campus in Cleveland’s Central Neighborhood.
The new campus is intended to continue the development of the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine’s almost 200-year legacy of healing and further the Sisters of Charity’s core value of serving the community, according to a news release.
The health campus will be built on property owned by the Sisters of Charity on East 22nd Street and will hopefully serve as a catalyst for revitalization of the surrounding area, the release said. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will be an anchor institution, partner and namesake for the health center.
The planning and engagement phase will take place through December. MASS Design Group intends to engage in research and dialogue with residents and institutions in the surrounding areas as well as with project partners of the Sisters of Charity to determine what social and economic needs should be addressed by the St. Vincent Health Campus, according to the release.