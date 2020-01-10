As enrollment has expanded at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, the Orthodox day school is preparing for a site clearing in late January to make way for a 100,000-square-foot building for its early childhood and boys’ elementary divisions.
The campus at the former Oakwood Country Club in Cleveland Heights will feature a beis medrash, media center, cafeteria, innovation center, learning center, gymnasium, indoor play and Holocaust memorial gardens as part of the second phase of building at the campus, according to a news release.
“During its 77 years, the Academy has led and nourished the growth of the community and provided outstanding facilities,” Ivan Soclof, immediate past president of Hebrew Academy, stated in the release. “We will continue to provide a cutting-edge education with state-of-the art accommodations for our children and grandchildren… well into the future.”
Hebrew Academy’s enrollment has grown to 1,250 students, representing an increase of 350 students over the past five years.
“In addition to the hundreds of second- and third-generation Academy students, scores of families have relocated to Cleveland from all over the world,” according to the release. “This has resulted in serious space constraints at its current facilities...”
The project is the second phase of expansion to the Oakwood campus.
Hebrew Academy purchased the country club in 2016. Following a renovation, the school relocated its kindergarten, boys’ junior high and high school divisions to the former clubhouse. More than 250 students are housed there with technology screens installed in each classroom, and science and computer labs.
Ronald Kluchin Architects Inc. of Beachwood is the architect and has partnered with Onyx Creative Firm as the consultant. The team also includes consultants from I.A. Lewin & Associates, Neff & Associates, Thorson-Baker and Harlan & Associates.
The building committee is chaired by Amir Jaffa, Hebrew Academy’s vice president of the board of directors, who is CEO of Safeguard Properties.
The school’s $30 million Vision 2020 Campaign needs $6 million to reach its goal.
Its website shows amounts needed to dedicate components of the building and campus. The educational wing is available for $360,000. The auditorium is $250,000. The tennis/basketball building is $500,000. The social hall, kindergarten wing and financial wing is each $250,000. Lower-cost naming opportunities are listed as well.