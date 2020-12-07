Siva Grossman is the new director of program operations at Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike.
“It is exciting to continue my work with children and to be in a position where I can give back,” she said. “I look forward to coming to Friendship Circle every day and learning something new. In my approach to the world around me, I come from a place of creativity.”
She was the director of Hathaway Brown School’s flagship summer program, Broad Horizons Camp, as well as Vacation Camp, and After School Expressions.
Grossman replaces Rena Wertheim, who retired.
According to its website, Friendship Circle’s mission is to provide children who have special needs with a full range of social; and recreational experiences, provide their parents with respite and support, enrich, inspire; and motivate high school teens through sharing of themselves with others.