Six Cuyahoga County Jail inmates tested positive and two are under suspicion for COVID-19, County Executive Armond Budish said during a Board of Health press conference April 3 in Parma.
The inmates were in the same housing pod, where they are also being quarantined. They are receiving medical care and none are in critical condition. The inmates came to the county jail between July 2019 and February 2020.
Investigations into who the inmates came in contact with and where they could have picked up the virus are underway.
The jail has also reduced its population by about 50% to 1,050, "to reduce risks and to create space for potential isolation and quarantine," Budish said. "We are prepared for this. We have a plan in place."
Every inmate and entering officer have been screened and no personal visitation has been allowed. Jail staff has been outfitted with personal protective equipment. Deliveries of 30,000 gloves and 10,000 surgical masks were recently made to the jail.
County Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullet also released Cuyahoga County's weekly COVID-19 stats.
The highest concentration of the virus is in the east side suburbs. Specifically, ZIP codes 44118, 44121, 44120, 44122, 44128 and 44124 each have between 22 and 47 cases.
There are 513 lab-confirmed cases consisting of individuals 11 months to 101 years old. The dates of these cases range from Feb. 29 to March 31.
There are 10 deaths consisting of six females and four males, aged 63 to 91 years old.
A total of 598 isolation orders are in place, 831 quarantine orders and 60 cleared cases where those who tested positive recovered from infection. Gullet explained the reason the numbers don't add up is because presumptive cases are isolated at home and but never formally take a test to see if they positive for COVID-19.
Gullet also presented Cuyahoga County's epi-curve map, showing how the county's efforts to curb the virus stack up with testing. She stressed that the information displayed is just a small portion due to the small amount of testing being done, and testing focuses on hospitals and health care workers.
Gullet also showed Cuyahoga County's breakdown of the virus through a ZIP code map, explaining that every ZIP code was affected.
She also broke down Cuyahoga County surveillance data throughout the county's hospitals:
- 62% utilization of adult medical surgical beds across the county’s hospitals
- 31% utilization of pediatric medical surgical beds
- 69% utilization of critical care adult beds
- 55% utilization of available ventilators
"Limiting your time out in the community and staying at home are the cornerstones of making sure we don't get to 100% utilization," Gullet said. "If more transmission continues to happen and more people continue to get this virus, more people will need admitted to the hospitals, more people will need to be on ventilators and more people will die. That's why it's important to understand that you've got to do your part to keep us from getting to 100% utilization. Every person in the public."