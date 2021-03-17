The Jewish Education Center of Cleveland announced the six recipients of its 2020 educator awards.
The awards will be given formally at the JEC’s 27th annual celebration, which will be held virtually May 11.
Rebecca Faur, art specialist and second grade teacher at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, and Rabbi Rick Schindelheim, a seventh- to 12th-grade Talmud, Chumash and Jewish history teacher at Fuchs Mizrachi Day School in Beachwood, will receive the Albert B. Ratner and Jack and Esther Goldberg Israel Fellowship, which provides funding for study opportunities in Israel. The fellowship is given annually to two outstanding teachers, one from a day school and one from a supplementary school, according to a news release.
Sora Berger, who teaches seventh- to 12th-grade history at Yeshiva Derech Hatorah in Lyndhurst, will receive the Steiger Family Education Grant, which is given annually to an exceptional day school teacher to cover partial costs of formal Judaic study.
Vicki Teitelbaum, an early childhood educator at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike, will receive the Libbie L. Braverman Award, a parent-nominated award that recognizes a teacher who has demonstrated dedication and devotion to teaching and has significantly contributed to developing methods or materials to the Jewish teaching profession.
Jacqueline Lausin of Jewish Day Nursery will receive the Dr. Lifsa Schachter Early Childhood Educator Award recognizes an individual early childhood educator that possesses a professional skill-set and sophisticated understanding of the unique developmental, social, emotional, and educational needs of children, birth to PreK.
Estee and Yaakov Fleischmann, co-directors of Camp Stone in Sugar Grove, Pa., will receive the first S. Lee Kohrman Award in Jewish Experiential Education. This award recognizes an outstanding experiential or informal beyond the classroom Jewish educator or educators in the Cleveland Jewish community. This award is focused on those educational experiences that take place outside of a traditional classroom.
“We congratulate these outstanding educators and the institutions in which they work, for being models of excellence in Jewish learning and impacting the Jewish identities and journeys of learners of all ages,” said Seymour Kopelowitz, executive director of the JEC, which is based in Cleveland Heights.