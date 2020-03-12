Six health care workers at University Hospitals are being monitored for coronavirus following contact with all three Cuyahoga County patients.
In addition, some hospital workers who worked with a Stark County man at Mercy Medical Center in Canton are also "suspected," said Dr. Amy Acton, director of health for the Ohio Department of Health.
University Hospitals posted a news release on its website regarding the health care workers March 11.
“Six UH caregivers who were in close contact with these patients are also in home isolation and being monitored,” according to a news release posted March 10 at University Hospitals’ website “Test results are pending”
The patients had gone to their primary care physicians, where they were screened using the COVID-19 protocol, and sent to UH Cleveland Medical Center’s emergency room, where they were met by infectious disease healthcare providers who followed protocols, which included wearing eye protection, gowns, gloves and N95 masks,” according to its release. “The patients were examined in negative pressure rooms which ensure the virus does not escape the room."
In her remarks at a March 11 press conference, Acton also said that the three patients in Cuyahoga County remain at home in isolation.
"There's an extensive contact investigation underway, over a hundred people," Acton said of the three cases, which includes a man who works for the Jewish Education Center, and a couple who traveled to Nile."And you'll be learning more about that in the days to come."
The Stark County man in his 50s, whose "illness onset" was Feb. 25, had not traveled outside the United States and had no known contacts, Acton said, which she defined as Ohio's first case of community spread.
On the same day that Ohio confirmed its first case of community spread, COVID-19 was declared by the World Health Organization as a global pandemic.
Acton said there were four confirmed cases in Ohio, 24 persons under investigation and 21 people tested negative.
“We expect to see these cases grow,” she said. “ We also expect to see more proof of community spread.”
She said that with just two cases of community spread virus, meaning that the person has not traveled to areas where the virus is prevalent and has made no known contacts with anyone ill, community spread can be assumed to affect 1% of the population.