The night was on fire in more ways than one during Gross Schechter Day School’s Lag b’Omer event, “Ignite the Night,” which attracted more than 750 people May 8 to the school in Pepper Pike.
Six13, a Jewish a cappella group, wowed the crowd and engaged children and teenagers with autographs and photos after their set lit the night with music and conversation, while onlookers sang and clapped, and some tried to emulate Six13’s a cappella “instrument” sounds, which the band makes with their mouths out-putting a full-band-like sound.
Four students were brought up to test their skills with the band. The band has eight award-winning albums and is listed among the top Jewish artists on iTunes and Spotify, and they have received more than 20 million views.
Children enjoyed jumping wildly in the bounce house, sliding down a dragon inflatable and testing their strength against a pully-tension inflatable. Families scattered throughout the event at picnic tables, or took popcorn, cotton candy, roasted corn, slushies and corn dogs on the go to enjoy the sights and sounds of the event.
The evening featured plate spinners, stilt-walkers, fire-dancers and a zip-line for a carnival-like atmosphere, along with a bonfire that reached 25 feet at times, manned by Gross Schechter parent Tal Landes and Gadi and Ezra Galili, who kept it going strong all night long. Marshmallow roasting stations were scattered throughout.
Barbie Barnholtz and Laura Gross-Kamner sell raffle tickets for a booze wagon to help raise money for the school.