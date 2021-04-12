Cleveland native Jared Skoff, a rabbinical student at the American Jewish University in Los Angeles, was selected as part of Class 33 of the Wexner Graduate Fellowship/Davidson Scholars Program.
Skoff, 28, the son of Rabbi Joshua Skoff and Ilana Hoffer Skoff, grew up in Cleveland Heights and Beachwood. He graduated from Beachwood High School in Beachwood and Washington University in St. Louis.
Sixteen students were selected for the four-year program. Using the cohort-based learning that is the hallmark of The Wexner Foundation programs, Wexner Graduate Fellows/Davidson Scholars will be exposed to different approaches to leadership and tools for addressing pressing issues in the Jewish community, while being integrated into The Wexner Foundation’s vast network of more than 3,000 professional and volunteer leaders in North America and Israel, including the 60 professionals who are in the Wexner Graduate Fellowship/Davidson Scholars Program, according to a news release. The program will use a hybrid version of the program with virtual and (when it’s safe) in-person programming, according to the release.