Richard K. Smucker and The J.M. Smucker Co. were recognized with the seventh annual Maltz Heritage Award from the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood.
A May 11 news release stated Smucker received the award for his commitment to philanthropy and community engagement and for helping transform Northeast Ohio.
“Richard is a purpose-driven leader whose family’s reputation for integrity and decency has been the key to Smucker’s staying power,” museum co-founder Milton Maltz said in a video message.
Due to current stay-at-home orders in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, the award will not be presented during what was to be a spring event at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Instead, the museum launched MaltzHeritageAward.org with information about Smucker’s accomplishments and what makes him and The J.M. Smucker Co. worthy of the award.
Past recipients are: Beth E. Mooney, 2019; Christopher Connor, 2018; Audrey and Albert Ratner, 2017; Barbara Snyder, 2016; Milt and Tamar Maltz, 2015; Sandy Cutler, 2014; and Dr. Toby Cosgrove, 2013.