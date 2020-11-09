Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems presented a Medal of Excellence award to Smylie One Heating & Cooling in Bedford Heights.
Smylie One is one of the top 21 Bryant Factory authorized dealers from more than 33,000 in North America.
The annual awarded recognizes the top dealers that distinguish their businesses through outstanding customer service, along with sales and loyalty to the Bryant brand, according to a news release. The award reflects business acumen and their ability to deliver value for their customers in the areas of quality, satisfaction and performance.
“Bryant dealers are some of the most skilled and dedicated professionals in our industry, and they are constantly helping to evolve our industry,” Chris Nelson, president, HVAC, carrier, said in a news release. “Our Medal of Excellence winners truly help raise the bar, and Smylie One Heating & Cooling is an ideal example for other Bryant dealers of how to run a successful business and do whatever it takes to care for its customers.”