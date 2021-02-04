After a nine-month search, The Temple-Tifereth Israel has appointed Erica Wilkov and Rachel Smylie to lead Ganon Gil and its early childhood learning programs.
Wilkov will be director of early learning, and Smylie will serve as the assistant director of early learning.
For the last six months, Wilkov has served as the interim director, following the retirement of Lori Kowit who served as director for 18 years.
The director of early learning is an essential leadership position at the temple,” Senior Rabbi Jonathan Cohen said in a news release. “The director is instrumental in programs that engage the youngest temple members and their families, beyond Ganon Gil enrollment. These appointments represent growth and promotion at The Temple since both Erica and Rachel began as part-time teachers, eventually moving into leadership roles.”
According to the release, Wilkov joined Ganon Gil as a part-time toddler teacher in July 2011, and held that role for four years. She went full time four years ago to serve as assistant director.
Smylie first connected with the temple as a parent of a Ganon Gil student. After serving as a substitute teacher, she joined the faculty full time in 2018 as a preschool classroom teacher, later transitioning to interim assistant director following the restructuring for Kowit’s departure, the release said.
“Together, Erica and Rachel have developed as a dynamic duo, working together to meet the needs of students, families and staff,” Christine Yonkers, temple executive director, said in the release. “We look forward to moving from strength to strength and are grateful to lifetime member, Sherry Miller, for co-chairing our search committee with Temple Director of Learning Rabbi Stacy Schlein.”
The Temple Tifereth Israel is at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood, and houses the Ganon Gil preschool and the early childhood program.